BJP in Andhra Pradesh sends soil from 11,000 villages to unity garden in Delhi

October 29, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari carrying a kalasa, containing soil collected from a village in the State, during a sobha yatra in Vijayawada on Sunday. BJP workers on Sunday boarded a special train to take the soil from 11,000 villages in the State to New Delhi, where it will be used in the Amrita Vanam unity garden. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Andhra Pradesh unit, on Sunday sent by a special train the soil collected from across the State to New Delhi, where it will be used in the Amrita Vanam unity garden.

Earlier in the day, party State president Daggubati Purandeswari flagged off at C.V. Reddy Charities a sobha yatra of about 900 BJP workers carrying kalasas (urns) containing the soil collected from 11,000 villages in the State.

Over the past one month, the BJP leaders were visiting villages to collect the soil samples. The State has 929 mandals, and a kalasa from each mandal will reach Delhi, she said.

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar, former MLC P.V.N. Madhav, programme in-charge Vetukuri Suryanarayana Raju and others were present.

The unity garden will be created using the soil brought from across the country and would symbolise the unity and shared heritage of the country. The announcement was made during the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign, which paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

