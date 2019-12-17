BJP implementing RSS agenda: Left parties

Four communist parties will come together to organise a dharna and a public meeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) here on December 19 at the Saptagiri Circle.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary V. Rambhupal alleged that the BJP was implementing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) agenda of dividing the people on religious lines and creating a ‘Hindu’ rashtra.

“The RSS does not have belief in the Constitution of the country, which they had been repeatedly saying and in line with their ideology, it has been dictating the BJP government at the Centre to persecute the Muslim and Christian minorities in all possible ways,” alleged Mr. Rambhupal.

He said as a support to the national agitation to be launched by the 10 communist parties against the CAA, the Left parties here also propose to take out a rally in the city and hold a public meeting to make people understand the lacuna in the amended bill.

Communist Party of India and CPI-ML secretaries D. Jagadeesh and Chandrasekhar told mediapersons at the joint press conference here on Tuesday that students’ rights were being oppressed by the police personnel in all minority institutions and the country was being divided on religious lines without giving importance to economic development. “The GDP growth was below 5%, which is a cause of concern, but the Centre was hell bent on creating problems in the country in the name of Citizenship Amendment Act, by singling out a single minority group,” they said.