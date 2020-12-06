Andhra Pradesh

BJP holds protest over bad roads

Party members staging a protest over the condition of roads, in Vizianagaram.
K. Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM 06 December 2020 00:29 IST
Updated: 06 December 2020 00:29 IST

The BJP organised a protest in Vizianagaram over the deplorable condition of roads in the town and other parts of the district.

BJP’s Vizianagaram Assembly in-charge Kusumanchi Subba Rao and party leader Reddi Pavani staged a protest at Kanyakaparameswari junction and later led a rally up to Clock Tower junction to draw attention of the people.

Mr. Subbarao said that many road accidents were occurring due to the condition of the roads. He said that the people were facing many hurdles during night time. The leaders urged to take up road repairs along the 71-km Vizianagaram-Parvatipuram stretch.

