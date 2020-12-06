Andhra Pradesh

BJP holds protest over bad roads

Party members staging a protest over the condition of roads, in Vizianagaram.  

The BJP organised a protest in Vizianagaram over the deplorable condition of roads in the town and other parts of the district.

BJP’s Vizianagaram Assembly in-charge Kusumanchi Subba Rao and party leader Reddi Pavani staged a protest at Kanyakaparameswari junction and later led a rally up to Clock Tower junction to draw attention of the people.

Mr. Subbarao said that many road accidents were occurring due to the condition of the roads. He said that the people were facing many hurdles during night time. The leaders urged to take up road repairs along the 71-km Vizianagaram-Parvatipuram stretch.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2020 12:30:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/bjp-holds-protest-over-bad-roads/article33260709.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY