BJP hits out at Jagan for ‘guerrilla warfare’ comment

‘Endowments Minister should quit, taking moral responsibility of idol desecrations’

Taking strong exception to the comments made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy that the opposition parties were running a ‘guerrilla warfare’ on the temple in the State, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned as to what the government was doing to check such incidents.

“The police force and the State government have failed in curbing such incidents (desecration of idols). The Chief Minister must answer as to why no arrest has been made yet in the incidents related to attacks on Hindu places of worship if the government has such definitive information,” BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy told the media here on Monday evening.

He took exception to the ‘Poorna Kumbham’ welcome to Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas and his Municipal Administration counterpart Botcha Satyanarayana and at a time when an idol was desecrated at the Ramateertham temple.

“The Endowments Minister should take the moral responsibility of the desecration of idols and quit his post. The money donated to the Hindu temples is being diverted by the YSRCP government for other schemes just like the precious TDP government did during its tenure,” he said.

The BJP leader said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2008 wrote a full-page apology letter for an attack on a church. “Will he do so for the attacks on the Hindu palces of worship?” he asked.

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the ‘Navaratnalu’ scheme was only ‘stickering of the Central welfare schemes’. “The Chief Minister has done nothing new for the development of the State, and there is a non-existent Home Minister, who does not visit the places where the incidents took place,” he said.

The BJP leader further said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had only said that the government had written to the CBI about the Antharvedi chariot burning case, but at the same time people who allegedly pelted stones at a church were arrested within no time.

“Why is he not showing a similar alacrity on booking cases against those responsible in the desecration of idols?” Mr. Vishnuvardhan asked.

Dharma yatra today

BJP State president Somu Veerraju and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will take out a ‘Chalo Ramateertham Dharma Yatra’ on Tuesday, seeking protection to the Hindu palces of worship.