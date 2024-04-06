ADVERTISEMENT

BJP high command in favour of Cabinet berth for Purandeswari, says party election in-charge

April 06, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Confident of receiving the same affection the people of Rajamahendravaram had showered on my father and TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao, says Purandeswari

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president D. Purandeswari and party State election in-charge Siddharth Nath Singh at the inauguration of the party parliamentary segment office in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP election in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Siddharth Nath Singh on April 6 (Saturday) announced that the party high command has already decided to induct its Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency candidate D. Purandeswari into the Union Cabinet (if the NDA forms the government after the elections).

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency office here, Mr. Singh said, “There is a strong message from Delhi to the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance partners, cadre and people of Rajamahendravaram that you (voters) are not only electing a Member of Parliament but you are electing a future Minister in Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet.’‘

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“April 6 is a very happy occasion to open the party office as the day coincides with the formation day of the BJP,” he added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In an interaction with the cadres of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, Ms. Purandeswari, who is also the president of the BJP State unit, said, “The people of Rajamahendravaram had admired my father and TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao. I am confident of receiving the same affection from them and registering a victory.” 

TDP Rajamahendravaram Rural contestant Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Jana Sena Nidadavole contestant Kandula Durgesh and other leaders were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US