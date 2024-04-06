BJP high command in favour of Cabinet berth for Purandeswari, says party election in-charge

April 06, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

BJP election in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Siddharth Nath Singh on April 6 (Saturday) announced that the party high command has already decided to induct its Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency candidate D. Purandeswari into the Union Cabinet (if the NDA forms the government after the elections).

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency office here, Mr. Singh said, “There is a strong message from Delhi to the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance partners, cadre and people of Rajamahendravaram that you (voters) are not only electing a Member of Parliament but you are electing a future Minister in Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet.’‘

“April 6 is a very happy occasion to open the party office as the day coincides with the formation day of the BJP,” he added.

In an interaction with the cadres of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, Ms. Purandeswari, who is also the president of the BJP State unit, said, “The people of Rajamahendravaram had admired my father and TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao. I am confident of receiving the same affection from them and registering a victory.”

TDP Rajamahendravaram Rural contestant Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Jana Sena Nidadavole contestant Kandula Durgesh and other leaders were present.

