BJP has no role in Rahul’s disqualification, says Mahila Morcha chief

March 25, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

BJP National Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP have no role in the disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. 

“The criminal defamation case purely pertains to the criticism by Mr. Rahul Gandhi against a particular community called ‘Modi’. It is a legal battle between the petitioner and the respondent. The BJP and its members do not have any role in this issue,” she told the media here on Saturday (March 25). 

Ms. Vanathi said Mr. Rahul Gandhi had in the past criticised Mr. Modi on his educational qualifications and family background. However, Mr. Modi had always ignored such criticism, she said.

