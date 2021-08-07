BJP has no need to overthrow YSR Congress government: Sunil Deodhar

VIJAYAWADA:

07 August 2021 11:45 IST

Rather, the government is digging its own grave by pushing people into a debt trap while the CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is under constant fear of cancellation of his bail by the CBI court.

BJP Andhra Pradesh affairs co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar tweeted on Saturday that his party neither has the intention nor the need to overthrow YSR Congress government as alleged by Minister for Information and Public Relations and Transport Perni Venkataramaiah.

Besides, the government was indulging in massive corruption, Mr. Deodhar stated in reaction to Mr. Venkataramaiah’s comment on Friday that the BJP was trying to dislodge the government and make a party loyalist the Chief Minister.

