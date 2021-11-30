BJP has given prominent place to BCs, says Somu Veerraju

A.P. BJP chief said that the BJP stands for development while the political parties headed and controlled by families stand for corruption

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given a prominent place to Backward Castes (BCs) not only in the OBC Morcha but also in the State BJP Committee, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said.

He was speaking at the OBC Morcha State executive meeting in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

He said that the OBC Morcha in Andhra Pradesh was one among the four OBC Morcha committees in the country, which were doing a good job. “The BJP is the only party which was not involved in dynasty politics. Former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was a school teacher’s son while Narendra Modi was a ‘chaiwala’. All the regional parties are indulging in family politics.”

Mr. Veerraju said that the Congress has been running dynasty politics for generations to keep power in the hands of one family. People have lost faith in the political system but they were voting for one party or the other as they had no other alternative.

He said that the man who was at the helm in A.P. for five years, post-bifurcation of the State, had built temporary constructions and left. Now, a new man has come and says that Visakhapatnam would develop only if it was made the Capital. The BJP could develop Visakhapatnam without making it the Capital, he said.

The BJP was committed to retaining Amaravati as the capital of A.P. and it had stated construction of basic infrastructure for development of Amaravati. He said that the BJP stands for development while the political parties headed and controlled by families stand for corruption. He said: “We will go to the people and explain the facts to them, win over their trust and win the 2024 elections in A.P., as per the directions of BJP President J.P. Nadda.

The BJP was instrumental in building a flyover, a bridge, a road to Ibramhimpatnam and four roads from Anantapur and six roads to Bandar.

He alleged that the YSR Congress government has failed to repair the damaged roads. The Centre has already sanctioned NRGS funds of ₹10,000 crore for laying of roads from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam and it would sanction another ₹50,000 crore. He alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had wasted time during his rule saying he would develop Amaravati on the lines of Singapore and Japan. He also found fault with Mr. Naidu's refusal to come to the Assembly till he becomes the Chief Minister again.