BJP has expanded its footprint by forming govt. in 20 States, says party national general secretary

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expanded its footprint across the country by forming the government in 20 States, including in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, said the BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh.

In his keynote address at the Andhra Pradesh State BJP Executive Committee meeting held here on Monday, Mr. Arun Singh said, “The total number of Lok Sabha seats won by the Congress party since the 2009 general elections are less than what the BJP has won on its own. The BJP has expanded its footprint across the country.”

“Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K. Pawan Kalyan deserves special appreciation for the alliance’s victory in Andhra Pradesh. The BJP has won a good number of seats in the Godavari region,” said Mr. Arun Singh.

Addressing the gathering of nearly 2,500 BJP cadre representing all the districts of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan said: “It is the Congress party which amended the Constitution several times and imposed Emergency in 1975, which was against the very spirit of the Constitution. The INDIA alliance cares neither for the Constitution nor social justice.”

On BJP’s role in the growth of Andhra Pradesh growth, Mr. Murugan said that more than ₹5 lakh crore had been spent by the Centre over the past decade, giving a fillip to infrastructure facilities and key projects including the Polavaram irrigation project.

‘Double-engine sarkar’

Regarding Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Arun Singh stated that there would be no hindrance in its development.

“Double-engine government both at the State and Centre will ensure the development of Andhra Pradesh as a similar environment helped register growth in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat,” said Mr. Murugan.

BJP Andhra Pradesh State president D. Purandeswari said that the 2024 mandate was to be seen as people’s acceptance of the NDA’s approach towards the country’s growth.

“The Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and Modi Ki Guarantee, welfare and corruption-free governance were the major factors that helped the BJP win the mandate,” she said.

“The INDIA alliance claimed in its campaign that the NDA will withdraw reservations for Dalits and Scheduled Tribes and amend the Constitution of India, if voted to power in 2024. However, its campaign did not succeed. The Congress party amended the Constitution one hundred times,” alleged Ms. Purandeswari.

Narsapuram BJP MP and Union Minister of State for Industries and Steel Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh and eight BJP MLAs from Andhra Pradesh were present at the meeting.

