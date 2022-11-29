  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Portugal beats Uruguay 2-0, qualifies for round of 16

BJP government in AP to would ensure benefits of Centre’s pro-people policies: V. Muraleedharan

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan arrives Godavari region on a two-day visit

November 29, 2022 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T. Appala Naidu
Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan being welcomed by BJP leaders in Rajamahendravaram on November 29.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan being welcomed by BJP leaders in Rajamahendravaram on November 29. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Tuesday stated that there should be a government of Bharatiya Janata Party in Andhra Pradesh for the State to become fruitful of all the Centre’s efforts for welfare of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Muraleedharan is on a two-day visit in the Godavari region. Speaking to newsmen here on Tuesday, Mr. Muraleedharan has said; “The BJP is making all efforts to strengthen the party at the grassroot level in Andhra Pradesh and fight against anti-people policies of the State government”.

“Ultimately, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing a lot of pro-people efforts and welfare activities for the good of Andhra Pradesh. If it has to become fruitful in the full sense, there should be a BJP government in the State. That is our effort”, said Mr. Muraleedharan.

Mr. Muraleedharan would attend the BJP State meeting to be joined by all the Districts’ Presidents and other cadre in Rajamahendravaram city on November 30.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.