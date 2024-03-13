BJP government colluding with corporate sector and neglecting real issues, alleges CPI(M) leader

March 13, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Former State Secretary of the CPI(M) P. Madhu on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre colluded with the corporate sector and ignoring the real issues of people in the last 10 years.

Along with the party Srikakulam district secretary D. Govinda Rao, he unveiled ‘Smaraka Sthupam’ (matyr’s memorial) constructed in memory of first generation Communist leader Ganugula Tarunachari at Mamidipalli of Sompeta mandal in Srikakulam district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Madhu alleged that the BJP government was making people to think about religion, caste and creed while not giving any scope for discussion on unemployment, price rise, sale of public sector units and others.

