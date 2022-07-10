BJP geared up to fight YSRCP which ruined Andhra Pradesh: MLC Madhav

BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav said the Popular Front of India (PFI) was carrying out its fundamentalist agenda in the Telugu-speaking States with ease

BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav said his party was geared up to fight against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) during the 2024 elections, and what happened in the last three years was ‘privatisation of the government’.

“Not a single major industry came to the State as the government failed in attracting investments.

“Besides, the YSRCP Government took a constant dig at the Centre, accusing it of doing nothing for the development of the State while availing massive financial assistance under various schemes. In the process, it (the YSRCP Government) ruined the State,” Mr. Madhav said.

Addressing media persons on Sunday, Mr. Madhav said the plenaries of the YSRCP and TDP reflected their ‘family rule’ and the so-called election of ‘permanent presidents’ was a matter of shame for them. Both the YSRCP and TDP have treated the State like it was their fiefdom, he said.

“The YSRCP plenary spread total lies about the Central Government. For instance, the State Government got Rythu Bharosa Kendras built with financial support from the Centre, but it was not acknowledged in the party conclave,” he added.

Mr. Madhav said the State was not forthcoming to develop the Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Region. It was also callous in the development of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore and Hyderabad-Bangalore industrial corridors. The proposed seaports made no headway either.

“The State Government did not provide facilities, even drinking water, at the AIIMS situated near Mangalagiri. The Amaravati-Anantapur express highway remained on paper as land acquisition by the State hit a roadblock. These were only some of the State’s failures,” he said.

Mr. Madhav further said the Popular Front of India (PFI) was carrying out its fundamentalist agenda in the Telugu-speaking States with ease. Outfits nurtured by the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India were disturbing peace, he alleged.