BJP for third-party probe into deaths in Anantapur govt. hospitals

ANANTAPUR

07 May 2021 00:13 IST

‘Truth may not come out in inquiry by local officers’

Bharatiya Janata Party State official representative D. Venkateswara Reddy has demanded that the State government order a third-party inquiry into the death of patients at three government-run hospitals in Anantapur district in the wake of the notice given to the State Chief Secretary to submit an inquiry report on the three incidents of paucity of oxygen supply in which 22 persons died.

Mr. Venkateswara Reddy on Thursday said that no local officer should be involved in the probe ordered by the Andhra Pradesh High Court, as otherwise it would defeat the very purpose of the probe. “If the Oxygen Coordinators or any district official is asked to take up the probe, the truth is unlikely to come out,” he said and wanted a State-level officer or a team to probe the incidents in GGH, Anantapur, Government Hospital, Hindupur and Cancer Hospital, Anantapur.

MLA gheraoed

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India workers gheraoed Kadiri MLA P. Venkata Sidda Reddy seeking better treatment for the COVID-19 patients at the Kadiri Hospital, where eight persons died in the past two days. The MLA had gone to the hospital to review the situation in the morning and while he was returning, the CPI workers stopped his car. The police intervened and cleared the way for the MLA.

Advertising

Advertising

CPI State secretary, in a release, expressed concern over the number of deaths in the district due to lack of proper supervision in oxygen supply. He wanted ₹2 crore of food bills of the suppliers during the last wave of COVID-19 cleared immediately, so that they could provide proper food now to patients.