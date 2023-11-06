BJP flays Vijaya Sai Reddy’s comments against Purandeswari

November 06, 2023 05:51 am | Updated 05:51 am IST - TIRUPATI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders came down heavily on the YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy for making adverse comments against their State president Daggubati Purandeswari in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter).

Party’s State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas, addressing a media conference here on Sunday, flayed the YSRCP government for failing to curtail corruption and resorting to counter-attacks against the BJP leaders.

“Having failed to answer the questions raised by Ms. Purandeswari on the skewed land, sand, liquor policies of the State that has left the exchequer severely bleeding, the ruling party MP is making wild comments and resorting to personal attacks on our president,” he said.

Recalling that Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy had been named as an accused in 13 chargesheets, and was out only on conditional bail, he said it was just a matter of time before he went back to prison.

“We demand the YSRCP MP to mind his words while addressing leaders of the opposition party,” he warned.

