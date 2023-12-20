ADVERTISEMENT

BJP flays state for cheating OBC communities

December 20, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP OBC Morcha leaders stage a protest against the state government for its treatment of the OBC community.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged a demonstration at the RDO’s office here on Wednesday, protesting against the state government for systematically ‘cheating’ the OBC community.

The party leaders, under the banner of Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha, gathered in front of the office and alleged that the government had formed titular corporations for the 56 OBC communities, without providing financial allocation for their upliftment, nor allocating any responsibilities to its Directors.

“While Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made several promises for the OBC community ahead of the elections, he failed to implement any of them,” charged the Morcha’s district president P.K. Gopi Achari.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

State spokespersons G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas and OBC Morcha former State President Jalli Madhusudhan demanded formation of a Backward Classes Commission with legal sanctity, as well as an apology from the State to the community.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US