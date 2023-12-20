BJP flays state for cheating OBC communities

December 20, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged a demonstration at the RDO’s office here on Wednesday, protesting against the state government for systematically ‘cheating’ the OBC community.

The party leaders, under the banner of Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha, gathered in front of the office and alleged that the government had formed titular corporations for the 56 OBC communities, without providing financial allocation for their upliftment, nor allocating any responsibilities to its Directors.

“While Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made several promises for the OBC community ahead of the elections, he failed to implement any of them,” charged the Morcha’s district president P.K. Gopi Achari.

State spokespersons G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas and OBC Morcha former State President Jalli Madhusudhan demanded formation of a Backward Classes Commission with legal sanctity, as well as an apology from the State to the community.