BJP flays Jagan’s remarks against State govt.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has found fault with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his comments that ‘‘anarchic rule and rampant corruption’‘ were prevailing in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday (October 18, 2024), BJP spokesperson Bhanu Prakash Reddy said that Mr. Jagan who had never stepped out of his camp office during his five-year rule was now surprisingly speaking about anarchy and corruption. The people had shown the YSRCP its place for the ‘‘misgovernance, corruption, and dictatorial rule’‘ of Mr. Jagan. The former CM now was enacting a drama claiming his party was fighting against monstrous rule and corruption in the State, the BJP leader said. While the NDA had been working tirelessly for developing Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Jagan was plotting conspiracies and spreading lies about the BJP, the TDP, and the Jana Sena, he alleged.

The NDA government was synonymous with development and good governance, whereas the YSRCP was known for corruption and dictatorial rule, Mr. Bhanu Prakash Reddy said.