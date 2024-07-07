GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP flays former TTD chief for irregularities in allotment of shops

Samanchi Srinivas accused the leader of having summoned senior TTD officials to his residence to get some ante-dated orders signed

Published - July 07, 2024 12:46 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Former TTD chief Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Former TTD chief Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the former legislator and TTD trust board’s former chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy of resorting to irregularities in the allotment of shops to his close followers.

Addressing the media, the party’s State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas accused the leader of having summoned senior TTD officials to his residence to get some ante-dated orders signed, even after the change of guard in the State.

“This was done with a mala fide intention of getting undue benefit to his henchmen in the garb of implementing the resolutions made in the erstwhile TTD Trust Board”, he charged.

The names of 16 ineligible beneficiaries, all of them the chairman’s followers, had been discreetly added to the list, Mr. Srinivas pointed out. Giving a blow to transparency, the TTD had deliberately kept the minutes of the meeting out of the reach of the common public, he added.

“The ‘beneficiaries’ were not only made to pay huge sums, but also forced to work for the victory of YSRCP candidate Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, son of Mr. Karunakar Reddy, with a promise that the shops would be allotted to them after the electoral victory”, the BJP leader said.

The defeat forced the YSRCP leader to go for the ante-dated proceedings option in a bid to satisfy his party men, Mr. Srinivas said, demanding action on the officials who had cooperated with the YSRCP ex-MLA in the entire process.

