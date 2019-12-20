‘BJP favours decentralised development’

The BJP is against ‘capital-centric’ development and stands for decentralisation to ensure all-round development of Andhra Pradesh, BJP MLC PVN Madhav has said.

Referring to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s idea of three capitals, Mr. Madhav expressed the view that more clarity was needed on what exactly the YSRCP government was planning to do with regard to Visakhapatnam.

“We can comment on it only after there is clarity on the issue. We, however, feel that both the Assembly and the Secretariat should be at a single place for administrative convenience. We are for development of all the three regions in the State,” Mr. Madhav told a media conference here on Thursday.

Saying that the BJP favoured setting up of the High Court in Kurnool, he opined that the Chief Minister has created confusion among people with his statements. Farmers and Dalits, who had parted with their land, were already agitating on the streets in the Capital region.

He sought that the report of the expert committee, which was constituted to go into the capital issue, should be released at the earliest to prevent the situation from worsening. The Centre had sanctioned 52 institutions to AP as part of the Reorganisation Act and at least one or two should be allotted to each of the district to ensure equitable development.

Mother tongue

Mr. Madhav said that the BJP was opposed to the abolition of Telugu medium in government schools. The amendment Bill was opposed in the Legislative Council and it was sent back. He recalled that the Kothari Committee, the Shah Committee and the Indian School of Business had all suggested that learning in the mother tongue would foster better understanding and demanded that the YSRCP government should give up its adamant stand on the issue.

The BJP would welcome implementation of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee report on the capital. The TDP had cheated people by indulging in ‘insider trading’ in Amaravati. Both the TDP and the YSRCP were acting according to the whims and fancies for vote bank politics.

BJP city president M. Nagendra said that party national general secretary Ram Madhav would participate in a meeting at the party office at Lawson’s Bay Colony to clear the apprehensions of people on the Citizenship Amendment Act.