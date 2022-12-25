  1. EPaper
BJP expresses concern over frequent thefts in temples in Srikakulam district

Hanumanthu Uday Bhaskar said that thefts had taken place in several temples at Srikakulam, Dandugopalapuram and other places

December 25, 2022 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

K Srinivasa Rao
BJP Tekkali incharge Hanumanthu Uday Bhaskar seeks protection for temples from frequent thefts. File photo: Special Arrangement

SRIKAKULAM

Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader and in-charge of Tekkali, Hanumanthu Uday Bhaskar on December 25 urged the police to probe and nab the culprits who were indulging in thefts in several Hindu temples in Srikakulam district.

Speaking to media here, he said that thefts had taken place in several temples at Srikakulam, Dandugopalapuram and other places.

“The miscreants are stealing valuable jewels and cash frequently in same temples. The police should conduct a special inquiry and arrest them immediately. The temple managements should also put CCTV cameras to track the movement of unauthorised persons in the temple premises particularly in night time,” said Mr. Bhaskar.

He said that a detailed report had been sent to party State office over the grabbing of endowment lands and poor maintenance of many temples in the district.

