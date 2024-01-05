BJP expecting clarity about joining the TDP-JSP alliance from the TDP: Satya Kumar

January 05, 2024 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar said that if Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan wished that the BJP should join the JSP-TDP alliance, he had the responsibility to make his partner (TDP) spell out its decision clearly. “The BJP is willing to go with the JSP but it is not enough if Pawan Kalyan merely conveys his intention to take the BJP on board. He should secure a word about it from the TDP, then things can move forward”, he observed.

Briefing mediapersons about the outcome of the party’s core committee meeting held here on Thursday, Mr. Satya Kumar said alliances were discussed and each one of the participants made clear their opinions to enable the high command to take a decision sooner than later. He stated that the BJP was organisationally weak in Andhra Pradesh and the stronger ones should be forthcoming about the alliances.

Had the TDP and JSP openly invited the BJP to join them at the Yuva Galam Navasakam meeting held in Vizianagaram district recently, the alliance would have taken the desired step forward, he insisted.

Reacting to Y.S. Sharmila’s comment that it was because of the BJP communal clashes erupted in Manipur, Mr. Satya Kumar suggested that she should have been aware of the fact that thousands of clashes had taken place during the Congress rule at the Centre, including the anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

Besides, it was allegedly due to Ms. Sharmila’s father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy that communal clashes broke out in Hyderabad in 1990. There were sporadic incidents where the BJP was in power and only under its rule would India be safe, he asserted.

Meanwhile, JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar called on BJP national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash and State president Daggubati Purandeswari setting off speculation that it was about forming alliances. However, an official release from the BJP said it was a courtesy call by the JSP leader.

