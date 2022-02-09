BJP duped people of North Andhra, alleges FDNA

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 February 2022

‘Party failed to fulfil promises made to region in the A.P. Reorganisation Act

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre has ‘cheated’ the people of North Andhra by failing to implement the promises made to the region in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Responding to the announcement of the BJP State president on Tuesday on the party’s five-day agitation plan in North Andhra, FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma sought that before declaring the action plan, the BJP leader should come out with an explanation to the people of the region on how much it had given for the implementation of special package for development of the backward districts of North Andhra in the last seven years and what was the development achieved in north Andhra with those funds.

The FDNA leader asked whether it was not true that the ₹50 crore given to North Andhra in the third year, was not taken back by the Centre. He also sought to know as to why the Centre had not allocated funds for construction of IIM and Petroleum University, the reason for non-acquisition of land for the Tribal University, the failure for construction of the South Coast Railway (S Co R) zonal headquarters in Visakhapatnam and the reason to do away with the historic Waltair Division.

He also sought to know whether it was not injustice to North Andhra, when the Centre decides to go for strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and whether it was not the responsibility of the BJP leaders of North Andhra and from Andhra Pradesh to impress upon the BJP government to implement the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.