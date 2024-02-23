BJP drafts national leaders to motivate cadre in Andhra Pradesh

February 23, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit has lined up a series of programmes to “enthuse and motivate” the cadres in the State. The party national leaders will visit the State and interact with the cadres at booth level.

The BJP has set a target of completing cluster-level meetings before March-end. It has come up with the cluster approach to mobilise its grassroots machinery, besides monitoring the organisational outreach programmes in each of the Lok Sabha seats. It has formed five clusters with five Lok Sabha constituencies each, besides appointing an in-charge and co-in-charge to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

When contacted, BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said that the party national leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah, would address the cluster meetings. The first such meeting would be attended by Mr. Rajnath Singh. He would participate in an intellectuals’ meeting at Visakhapatnam on February 26, and address a booth-level cadres’ meeting in Eluru the following day. The Defence Minister will address the core committee and election management meeting in Vijayawada on February 28.

Similarly, the second-rung leaders would go to various Lok Sabha constituencies. Shiv Raj Singh Chauhan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and others would visit the State during the second phase of the programmes. In all, 8 to 10 national-level leaders would address the party baithaks and meetings in the second stage. In the third stage, the State leaders would hold Assembly-level meetings, she said.

“The idea is to touch every Assembly and Lok Sabha constituency. The cadres will be told what to do in the elections.” The exercise will continue till the election schedule is announced, Ms. Purandeswari added.

