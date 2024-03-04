ADVERTISEMENT

BJP distributes gas connections to poor women in Venkatagiri

March 04, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders expressed confidence that the ‘pro-people initiatives’ of the NDA government at the Centre will help the party retain power in the upcoming general elections.

At a programme organised at Balayapalle mandal in Venkatagiri Constituency of Tirupati district on Monday, party leaders led by State secretary S. Muni Subramanyam distributed gas connections free of cost to 100 poor women. The kits worth ₹7,500 each, including a gas cylinder, regulator and a letter of allotment to the beneficiary, were formally given under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujwal Yojana’.

Mr. Subramanyam accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the State of depriving the public of central schemes and affixing its stickers on them, thus claiming ‘undue credit’.

Venkatagiri constituency in-charge S.S.R. Naidu also took part.

