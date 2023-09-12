ADVERTISEMENT

BJP denounces removal of flexes, banners

September 12, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

BJP flexes and banners greeting new district president Nadukuditi Eswara Rao were removed in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

The BJP Vizianagaram city in-charge Bobbili Srinu, senior leaders Bhavireddi Shivaprasad Reddy, Teegala Harinath, Imandi Sudheer, Durga Prasad and others on Tuesday denounced the removal of flexes and banners which were displayed at various places of Vizianagaram, greeting the new district president Nadukuditi Eswara Rao who formally took charge on Monday.

According to the BJP leaders, their publicity has reportedly “irked ruling YSRCP leaders” who allegedly made activists remove the party’s flags, banners in all places including Nellimarla junction, Ring Road, Balaji junction and more. Mr. Srinu urged the police to order an inquiry and arrest the culprits immediately. Mr. Harinath requested the cops to study CCTV footage of public places so as to identify those responsible for the incident.

