BJP demands White Paper on State finances

January 04, 2024 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at its office-bearers’ meeting held here on Wednesday, favoured development of Amaravati as Capital of Andhra Pradesh. The party adopted a resolution covering the wide range of issues relating to the State, including development of Amaravati, State finances, SC and ST funds, Infrastructure, etc. The BJP demanded the State government release a White Paper on State finances.

The BJP in the resolution said that the State government utterly failed in managing the finances. The management of finances was a blow to the State’s future. The government failed to create wealth and was driving the State towards a debt trap. Andhra Pradesh was moving fast towards ₹12 lakh crore debts. On an average, ₹2.5 lakh per head was a burden. The people would have to face the brunt for another 25 years. The government also did not take any steps to take forward the Capital Amaravati. The failure was solely due to Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s lopsided and myopic policies, the BJP alleged, and urged the people to take the YSRCP failures into consideration before casting their vote in the 2024 general elections.

Former MLC PVN Madhav proposed the political resolution, which was supported by OBC Morcha National secretary Parthasarathy and former MP Kothapalli Gita.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and others were present.

