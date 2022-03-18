BJP demands White Paper on housing scheme in Andhra Pradesh

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has demanded that the State government publish a White Paper containing details of the number of houses being constructed with the subsidy given by the Union government, and the actual expenditure thereof.

The expression of gratitude by the Chief Minister to the Prime Minister or the financial support extended by the Centre for the implementation of the ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme was welcome, but the Chief Minister should have disclosed the quantum of assistance given by the Centre.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister on Friday, Mr. Veerraju said information pertaining to the money spent on acquiring land for the construction of TIDCO houses and the places where it was done had been kept under wraps.

The BJP leader asked what prevented the Chief Minister from giving a cumulative figure of the funds, having said that each house had a Central subsidy component of ₹1.80 lakh. He alleged that the State was not contributing its share of subsidy towards the construction of houses in the rural areas.