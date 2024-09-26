BJP demands TTD to get ‘non-Hindu’ declaration form signed by Jagan

Ahead of the proposed visit of the former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Tirumala, the political landscape turned hot with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) openly opposing his visit to Tirumala, blaming him for the reason behind adulteration of animal fat into the ghee made for making ‘Srivari Laddu Prasadam’.

The party leaders, including State spokespersons G. Bhanuprakash Reddy and Samanchi Srinivas, district general secretary Penubala Chandrasekhar, secretary P. Bhaskar, Dr. D. Srihari Rao and V. Varaprasad, staged a demonstration in front of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) headquarters here on Thursday, opposing his visit to Tirumala.

The delegation later submitted a representation to the TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao, appealing to him to get the declaration form signed by Mr. Jagan, which is a mandatory requirement for non-Hindus before entering the Tirumala shrine.

Citing the Rule 136 of A.P. Charitable Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments, Powers and Functions of the TTD Board Rules, 1990, they said that the rule envisaged the temples as ‘public places of Hindu community’, where non-Hindus could be allowed if they furnished a declaration to this effect.

Mr. Bhanuprakash, who had earlier served as a member on the TTD trust board, also pointed out that the declaration should be signed and presented to the ‘Peishkar’ or any other officer in-charge of the temple. “As the entire seven hills are considered sacred, we demand Jagan to sign the declaration form at Alipiri downhill.”

He observed that the TTD had in the past permitted Mr. Jagan into the temple without taking any declaration and urged Mr. Shyamala Rao to direct the officials concerned to follow the rule.