BJP demands ouster of Kodali from Cabinet

CM’s silence is tantamount to endorsing Minister’s outbursts: Madhav

MLC P.V.N. Madhav took strong objection to the disparaging remarks allegedly made by Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and demanded that he be dismissed from the Cabinet.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Madhav said, even as the controversy kicked up by the Minister’s “outrageous comments” on Hindu Gods and Goddesses raged, Mr. Venkateswara Rao stooped so low as to speak about the personal lives of Mr. Modi and Mr. Yogi Adityanath as he was not reined in by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose silence was tantamount to endorsing the Minister’s outbursts.

Protest today

The BJP would stage protests across the State on September 24 demanding Mr. Venkateswara Rao’s ouster from the Cabinet.

Mr. Madhav said the government should withdraw the cases foisted on Hindus who were protesting against the attacks on temples and unwarranted comments being made by some unruly elements on on the Gods and Goddesses.

“Endowments Minister V. Srinivasa Rao is not serious about the issue. He, rather, joined the anti-Hindu chorus in his party,” Mr. Madhav observed.

BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said it all appeared to be a part of the conspiracy against Hinduism, and by keeping quiet, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was adding fuel to fire.

He alleged that the government was trying to capture the properties of the TTD and questioned whether it would dare to dictate the religious affairs of Christians and Muslims.