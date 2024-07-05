GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP demands inquiry into Tirumala temple jewellery

Party State spokesperson seeks comprehensive investigation led by a sitting High Court Judge to address concerns of devottes over safety of the jewellery

Published - July 05, 2024 06:21 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, BJP State spokesperson.

G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, BJP State spokesperson. | Photo Credit: File Photo

G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, BJP State spokesperson, on Friday sought a comprehensive investigation led by a sitting High Court Judge to address concerns over the safety of Tirumala temple jewellery.

Citing the growing apprehensions among devotees about the safety of the temple jewellery and referencing the past inquiries by the Wadhwa and Justice Jagannatha Rao committees into the temple jewellery, he demanded a similar exercise to be taken up to allay the fears of the public.

The inquiry committees not only investigated deeply into the allegations of misappropriation but also made a detailed inventory of the jewellery before submitting their reports.

He said that he would also take up the issue to the notice of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, seeking his intervention.

Mr. Reddy criticised TTD’s vigilance and security department headed by an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police, for not registering a single case despite allegations of severe irregularities in TTD’s engineering department and alleged that works were awarded at will with 10-15% commissions.

