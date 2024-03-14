BJP delegation urges party high command for Etcherla Assembly seat

March 14, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vizianagaram district president Nadukuditi Eswara Rao and his loyalists left for Vijayawada to request the party high command for the allocation of Etcherla Assembly seat, where BJP could get over 25,000 votes in local body elections in spite of support for YSRCP in the elections held couple of years ago.

Mr. Eswara Rao, who is also Etcherla Assembly in-charge, reportedly submitted a detailed report to BJP State president D. Purandeswari about the victory of BJP in Bantupalli and Tirupati Palem panchayats and the 24,500-membership drive taken up in the constituency in the last four years.

Mr. Eswara Rao’s loyalists hoped that the party would convince its alliance partner TDP for the allocation of Etcherla seat since BJP gained significant strength in the last five years. According to sources, former MLA Kala Venakta Rao, who represented the seat in 2014 and 2019, was also insisting for a ticket from Etcherla as it has become a home constituency, although he was defeated in previous general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.