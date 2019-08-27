BJP delegation to tour capital region today

Stepping up their efforts to convince leaders of major political parties to support their agitation over location of capital region, farmers in the capital region on Monday urged BJP State unit president Kanna Lakshminarayana to visit the Capital region on Tuesday. Mr. Lakshminarayana, while accepting the invitation, said that BJP MP Y. Sujana Chowdary would also fly down from New Delhi to express solidarity with the land owners.

Dramatic scenes were reported over the last few days when some land owners protested against statements being made by Ministers and MLAs of the YSRCP government, but the State government has not made any official statement on the issue.

The BJP delegation is likely to visit Mandadam, Rayapudi, Velagapudi and other village where the leaders would interact with farmers. Later, the leaders would address the media at the residence of Mr. Lakshminarayana.

The BJP State unit has already thrown its weight behind the landowners in some villages of the capital region.

‘Don’t create doubts’

On Saturday, some landowners, accompanied by chairperson of Tobacco Board Yadlapati Raghunadha Babu, called on Mr. Lakshminarayana and urged him to extend his support to the agitation. Mr. Lakshminarayana, while responding positively, asked the State government not to sow seeds of doubts among local farmers who have parted with their valuable lands for the construction of the capital region.

“There is a lot of anxiety among the local farmers over what is happening in Amaravati. One Minister says it is a floodplain area and another says that cost of construction will escalate, but one has to understand that the construction of main administrative structures is almost complete and the trunk infrastructure is in progress,’’ said Mr. Indraneel Karumanchi, a resident of Krishnayapalem.