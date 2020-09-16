BJP delegation complains to A.P. Governor on rising attacks on Hindu temples

: A delegation of BJP led by its State president Somu Veerraju submitted a memorandum to Biswa Bhusan Harichandan here on Wednesday seeking his intervention with regard to the attacks on Hindu temples and the arrests of those protesting against such acts of sacrilege.

Mr. Veerraju informed the Governor that the recent burning down of the chariots of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temples at Antarvedi (East Godavari) and Bitragunta (Nellore) respectively and the desecration of idols in a historic temple at Pithapuram in East Godavari which were among 17 incidents, hurt the feelings of Hindus.

The State government has been negligent in investigating the incidents and it callously attributed some of them to the acts of mentally retarded persons. A few incidents were not probed at all.

On the other hand, Mr. Veerraju said, the communal outlook of the government was evident from the alacrity with which it acted against stone-pelting on a Church at Antarvedi.

The police have allegedly used this incident as an alibi to book cases on 37 Hindu activists who staged a peaceful protest against the destruction of Antarvedi temple chariot. This reflected the communal outlook and double standards of the government.

All the above 37 persons were arrested under non-bailable sections on September 8 and sent to judicial custody for two weeks. These incidents show the government's intention to 'teach the Hindus a lesson' while appeasing the Christian community, Mr. Veerraju observed.