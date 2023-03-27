BJP delegation complains to Andhra Pradesh Governor on move to give SC status to Dalit Christians

March 27, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju has complained to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer against the resolution passed in the State Legislative Assembly to accord Scheduled Caste (SC) status to Dalit Christians.

The party called the move as an ‘arbitrary decision that would encourage religious conversions and create animosity between religions’. The BJP leaders, who staged a protest against the move at Dharna Chowk in the city on March 27 (Monday), insisted that the resolution was also ‘detrimental to the Hindu Dalits as it entails a competition with Dalit Christians for reservations’.

The BJP leaders demanded that the Governor should direct the State government to annul the resolution, which was ‘against the spirit of the Constitution’.

Addressing the protestors, Mr. Veerraju said that the resolution reflected Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s intention to appease the Christians, and alleged that the Chief Minister had got valuable government land allotted for the construction of churches against norms.

The BJP leader said that no arrest had been made so far in the string of attacks on Hindu temples reported in the last few years. “The BJP will not tolerate the politics of appeasement of the minorities. How can the State government move a resolution in the Legislature when the matter (recognising Dalit Christians as SCs) is pending adjudication in the Supreme Court?” Mr. Veerraju asked.