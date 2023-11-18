HamberMenu
BJP decries ‘diversion of TTD funds’ for meeting Tirupati’s sanitation needs

The party plans to submit memorandum to the Governor and also move court on the issue, says its spokesman Bhanuprakash Reddy

November 18, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
BJP spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy addressing the media in Tirupati on Saturday.

BJP spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy addressing the media in Tirupati on Saturday.

The BJP has flayed the “lopsided priorities” of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in agreeing to extend its finances to the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) for clearing the city’s garbage.

The TTD Trust Board recently resolved to fund approximately ₹70 crore to ₹100 crore to the MCT for meeting the city’s sanitation needs.

“While the BJP is not averse to the TTD funding the sanitation needs in the divisions where its temples are located, we certainly object to splurging the Lord’s funds on activities that are actually the responsibility of the urban local body,” BJP State spokesperson and former TTD board member G. Bhanuprakash Reddy said on Saturday.

Addressing the media here, he termed it a clear case of diversion of funds from the TTD’s exchequer for purposes other than mandated in the TTD Act.

“Earlier, the TTD was made to lay roads with an eye on the upcoming elections, and now the move to fund sanitation. What for is the MCT collecting taxes then?” he wondered.

The party announced to submit a representation to the Governor and also move the court on the issue.

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Tirupati / bjp

