BJP dares YSRCP for debate on fulfilling bifurcation promises

February 09, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dared the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the State to come for an open debate on development vis-a-vis the promises made at the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the party’s State secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu said the Centre had fulfilled 85% of the promises made to the State during the reorganisation process.

Mr. Ramesh Naidu sought to know the status of the Kadapa steel plant, which the State government had announced to build on its own. He also pointed to the State government’s inability to meet a paltry 10% of the cost of the Rayachoti-Piler railway line taken up by the Centre. “The State is not even in a position to pay salaries to its staff, unless the Centre steps forward,” he remarked.

Mr. Ramesh Naidu accused the YSRCP government of levelling unfounded allegations against the Centre out of ‘sheer helplessness’ and to avoid incurring people’s wrath.