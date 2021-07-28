BJP criticises Yemmiganur MLA for ‘seeking’ revocation of Cow Protection Act

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 July 2021 18:50 IST

‘Chennakesava Reddy trying to appease Muslims with his controversial statements’

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leaders here on Wednesday criticised Yemmiganur MLA K. Chennakesava Reddy over his reported statements seeking revocation of the Cow Protection Act.

The party leaders, under the auspices of BJP Parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati, staged a protest at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, and raised slogans against the YSR Congress Party government for its ‘failure to reign in its legislators and the YSRCP leaders’ for their comments and actions, which were hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

Advertising

Advertising

Party State vice-president and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that after the YSRCP government came to power in the State, the attacks on temple had increased and wondered whether the government was functioning in the State.

BJP State official representative Pudi Tirupathi Rao said that the party workers in Yemmiganur had intercepted some persons, who were illegally transporting cows to the slaughter houses, on the occasion of Bakrid, and lodged a complaint with the local He alleged that the police failed to take action on the accused even after seven days.

Mr. Raveendra explained about the Cow Protection Act and the ban on cow slaughter. He alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was following an anti-Hindu agenda. Mr. Chennakesava Reddy had tried to appease the Muslims with his controversial statements on cow slaughter, he alleged.

Party official spokesperson K. Suhasini Anand, district general secretary Prasad V.S.N. Koppisetty, party leaders S.R.K.K.S. Jagapathi Raja Bahadur, M.M.N. Parasurama Raju, Koppisetty Sankar Rao, Palli Srinivasulu Naidu and S. Dhaneswara Rao were among those who participated.