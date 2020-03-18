BJP cries foul over SC/STcase against party leader

The district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has sought the intervention of the Union Home Ministry and the State Election Commission over “the misuse” of the SC/ST Act under which a case was filed against party senior leader Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju and others.

The party organised a meeting here on Wednesday over the filing of the case against him when he raised objections to “irregularities” in the election process in the Nellimarla ZPTC constituency.

Addressing a media conference here, district president Reddi Pavani alleged that the entire administration was misused to benefit YSRCP candidates and to harass BJP-Jana Sena candidates. She said the historic Act was aimed at protecting the interests of Dalits but its misuse would lead to injustice to the real victims.

‘Officials biased’

Mr. Sanyasi Raju said a man forced his way into his office to threaten their Nellimarla ZPTC candidate D. Appalachari. He said he was not aware of the caste of that person and therefore the possibility of abusing him in the name of caste did not arise.

AP Dalit Ikya Vedika president and Jana Sena ZPTC candidate of Vizianagaram Adada Mohana Rao said they had lost faith in the officials, and demanded that election be conducted under the supervision of the Union government and the Election Commission of India.