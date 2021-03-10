BJP contestant and six others held for distributing cash inRamajanchadrapuram municipality

The police conducted the raid based on a tip by the locals and ₹37,000 in cash has been seized from them.

The police have arrested BJP contestant Palivela Raju and six others and seized ₹37,000 in cash from them while distributing cash to the voters in the 7th Ward in Ramachandrapuram municipality late night of Tuesday. Mr. Raju is contesting in the 7th Ward.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ramachandrapuram Circle Inspector V. Srinivas has said: “BJP contestant Palivela Raju and six others have been found distributing cash to the voters in a building during the raid conducted on the midnight of Tuesday. Cash of ₹37,000 has been seized from them during the raid”. The police conducted the raid based on a tip by the locals.

“The cases have been registered for violating the Model Code of Conduct of the elections and investigation is on. The seven persons have been arrested and produced before a local court on Wednesday”, said Mr. Srinivas.