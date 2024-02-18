BJP considering proposal to field Yamini Sarma from Vijayawada Central

February 18, 2024 03:28 am | Updated 03:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is weighing its options of fielding Sadineni Yamini Sarma from the Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency. The proposal assumes significance in the wake of YSRCP’s decision to field Velampalli Srinivas instead of Malladi Vishnu, sitting MLA. Mr. Vishnu and Ms. Yamini Sarma hail from the same community whose presence in the constituency is significant. A clear picture is likely to emerge very soon.

According to information, the BJP has identified a few Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies to contest in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. As part of its plans, the proposal to contest from the Vijayawada Central is being considered, though a decision is yet to be taken. The BJP State leaders, sources say, recall that the BJP won from Vijayawada East in the 1999 elections, when film actor Kota Srinivasa Rao emerged victorious from the segment. The BJP could not retain the seat thereafter for various reasons. “Going by the political developments in the State, the BJP can field a candidate from the constituency to reclaim its presence in the city. ‘‘We are yet to get a direction. A clear picture will emerge after the TDP-JSP combine strikes an alliance with the BJP,” says a leader, who did not want to be quoted.

The BJP leadership banks on the population and caste dynamics in Vijayawada Central. Kapus and Brahmins are in considerable numbers in the segment. The ruling YSRCP has, apparently, decided to field Velampalli Srinivas, who hails from the Vysya community, from the constituency. At one point, the YSRCP even planned to field a BC leader but finally Mr. Srinivas was made the in-charge.

The TDP is likely to field Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, who served as MLA from this constituency during 2014-19. Another TDP leader, Vangaveeti Radha, sources say, has also plans to contest from here. Both belong to the Kapu community. Going by the caste equations, the BJP is toying with the idea of fielding a woman or a leader who belongs to the Brahmin community. This is to fill the void arising from the “near exit” of Mr. Vishnu, sources say.