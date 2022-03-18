BJP confident of coming to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2024

Activists of the BJP raised slogans such as ‘Yesterday it was Uttar Pradesh, tomorrow it will be Andhra Pradesh’ during the Holi celebrations at party Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao’s residence here on Friday, suggesting that their party would come to power in the State in 2024.

On the occasion, Mr. Narasimha Rao said people of four States had voted for development being ushered in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and exuded the confidence that the BJP would be triumphant in Andhra Pradesh in two years from now.

“Today is a special Holi for us. I am sure we will celebrate the Holi in 2024 with greater pomp as we will come to power in Andhra Pradesh,” he said, and exhorted the party workers to strive to achieve that goal.