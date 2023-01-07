BJP condemns ‘steep hike’ in rent for TTD cottages in Andhra Pradesh  

January 07, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Somu Veerraju has condemned the “steep rise” in the rent for cottages of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

“Increasing the rent on the pretext that the pilgrim amenities have been improved is justifiable to some extent, but the hike is three times the existing amount in some categories of accommodation, which the common devotee cannot afford to pay,” he said in a press release on Saturday.

He demanded that the TTD Board explain the reasons behind the decision.

The rent for an ordinary room in the Narayanagiri rest house was increased to a whopping ₹1,700 from ₹150. Similarly, the rent for rooms in the Narayanagiri rest house No. 4 was increased to ₹1,700 from ₹750. The rent for a special-type cottage was increased to ₹2,200 from ₹750, the BJP leader said.

“The TTD seems to be not bothered about the burden being imposed on the devotees. It should have consulted the Hindu religious bodies before effecting the hike. The government appears to have made up its mind to increase charges only in Hindu temples. It should withdraw the hike in the rent of cottages immediately,” Mr. Veerraju demanded.