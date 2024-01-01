GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP condemns renaming of auditorium in Kakinada after late YSRCP leader

The BJP leaders have also recalled the names of popular actors like Rao Gopala Rao and Suryakantam

January 01, 2024 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - KAKINADA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

BJP State spokesperson Yarlagadda Ramkumar on December 31 demanded that the State government restore the name ‘Godavari Kalakshetra’ for the auditorium in the heart of Kakinada. 

Post COVID-19, the Kakinada Municipal Council has passed a resolution to change the name of the Godavari Kalakshetra after Ragireddi Venkata Jayaram Kumar, alias Frooti Kumar, the former YSRCP Kakinada city president who passed away due to COVID-19.

At a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Ramkumar, BJP State Media Committee Member Duvvuri Subramanyam demanded that the old name of the auditorium be restored

“The Central government has released ₹20 crore for the auditorium under the Smart City Mission. The project should not be named after any political party leader. If the need to change the name for the auditorium emerges, Kakinada city has many great personalities, such as freedom fighter Bulusu Sambamurthy, for consideration,” said Mr. Ramkumar.

The three-floor auditorium comprises a theatre with 1,200 seating facilities and space for the art galleries. It is yet to be thrown open to the public. The BJP leaders have also recalled the names of popular actors like Rao Gopala Rao and Suryakantam which can be considered for the auditorium.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.