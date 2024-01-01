BJP condemns renaming of auditorium in Kakinada after late YSRCP leader

January 01, 2024 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - KAKINADA

BJP State spokesperson Yarlagadda Ramkumar on December 31 demanded that the State government restore the name ‘Godavari Kalakshetra’ for the auditorium in the heart of Kakinada.

Post COVID-19, the Kakinada Municipal Council has passed a resolution to change the name of the Godavari Kalakshetra after Ragireddi Venkata Jayaram Kumar, alias Frooti Kumar, the former YSRCP Kakinada city president who passed away due to COVID-19.

At a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Ramkumar, BJP State Media Committee Member Duvvuri Subramanyam demanded that the old name of the auditorium be restored

“The Central government has released ₹20 crore for the auditorium under the Smart City Mission. The project should not be named after any political party leader. If the need to change the name for the auditorium emerges, Kakinada city has many great personalities, such as freedom fighter Bulusu Sambamurthy, for consideration,” said Mr. Ramkumar.

The three-floor auditorium comprises a theatre with 1,200 seating facilities and space for the art galleries. It is yet to be thrown open to the public. The BJP leaders have also recalled the names of popular actors like Rao Gopala Rao and Suryakantam which can be considered for the auditorium.