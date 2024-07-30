BJP condemns Rahul Gandhi’s Mahabharat comments in Parliament

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken strong exception to the comment made by Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament by drawing references from the Hindu epic Mahabharat.

The BJP Andhra Pradesh unit has said that a copy of the epic would be sent to Mr. Rahul Gandhi, with an advice to read it to know what the Mahabharat stands for.

Addressing the media, here, on July 30 (Tuesday), BJP spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy condemned the “manner in which Mr. Rahul Gandhi behaved” in the Parliament.

“The Congress MP smirks, winks, hugs fellow members, behaves in a wayward manner and instigates others to disrupt the proceedings of the House, which are unparliamentary in nature. We urge him to learn the art of administration and statecraft from the Mahabharat instead of blindly drawing references from the epic,” said Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy. He showed a copy of the Mahabharat, saying that it would be dispatched to Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s official address in New Delhi.

Referring to the ‘Chakravyuh’ comment made by Mr. Rahul Gandhi during the discussion on the Union Budget, Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy said that the “shallow and incoherent” references reflected the leader’s ignorance. “The fake Gandhi cannot cheat the people. He owes an explanation to the nation on his derogatory references,” he said.

The BJP leader condemned Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s verbal attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He also cited references to the praises heaped by Jawaharlal Nehru and B.R. Ambedkar on the organisation.

Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy expressed condolences to the families of the landslide victims in Wayanad and asked Mr. Rahul Gandhi to focus on providing succour to the people there.

