GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP condemns Rahul Gandhi’s Mahabharat comments in Parliament

The Congress MP should learn art of administration and statecraft from the Mahabharat instead of blindly drawing references from the epic, says BJP spokesperson Bhanuprakash Reddy

Published - July 30, 2024 06:55 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
BJP spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy showing a copy of epic ‘Mahabharat’ before sending it to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, at a media conference in Tirupati on Tuesday.

BJP spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy showing a copy of epic ‘Mahabharat’ before sending it to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, at a media conference in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken strong exception to the comment made by Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament by drawing references from the Hindu epic Mahabharat.

The BJP Andhra Pradesh unit has said that a copy of the epic would be sent to Mr. Rahul Gandhi, with an advice to read it to know what the Mahabharat stands for.

Addressing the media, here, on July 30 (Tuesday), BJP spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy condemned the “manner in which Mr. Rahul Gandhi behaved” in the Parliament.

“The Congress MP smirks, winks, hugs fellow members, behaves in a wayward manner and instigates others to disrupt the proceedings of the House, which are unparliamentary in nature. We urge him to learn the art of administration and statecraft from the Mahabharat instead of blindly drawing references from the epic,” said Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy. He showed a copy of the Mahabharat, saying that it would be dispatched to Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s official address in New Delhi.

Referring to the ‘Chakravyuh’ comment made by Mr. Rahul Gandhi during the discussion on the Union Budget, Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy said that the “shallow and incoherent” references reflected the leader’s ignorance. “The fake Gandhi cannot cheat the people. He owes an explanation to the nation on his derogatory references,” he said.

The BJP leader condemned Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s verbal attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He also cited references to the praises heaped by Jawaharlal Nehru and B.R. Ambedkar on the organisation.

Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy expressed condolences to the families of the landslide victims in Wayanad and asked Mr. Rahul Gandhi to focus on providing succour to the people there.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.