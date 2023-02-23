BJP condemns Nara Lokesh over promise of setting of Islamic Bank

February 23, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Taking exception to Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s promise to set up an Islamic Bank, if his party came to power in Andhra Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperon Duddakunta Venkateswara Reddy has described it as an ‘ill-conceived move’.

“The BJP wants to know if Mr. Lokesh actually knows anything about Islamic Bank,” Mr. Reddy said in a stament on Febaruary 22 (Wednesday).

The BJP leader claimed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had opposed the proposal of setting up an Islamic Bank. “The BJP is working towards unifying the country which is being divided on religious line. The Central government is working hard to develop a feeling of national unity by changing the names given during the colonial rule and the TDP talks about Islamic Bank,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said that the banking system should be common for all citizens of India, without any exception to any caste or religion. “The TDP leader’s statements in Srikalahasti about Islamic Bank have hurt the sentiments of the Hindus,” he claimed.