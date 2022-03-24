BJP condemns Jagan’s comments on High Court verdict on three capitals 

Chief Minister seems to be in no mood to think about the consequences, says Somu Veerraju

Chief Minister seems to be in no mood to think about the consequences, says Somu Veerraju

While reiterating his party’s commitment to the development of Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh, BJP State president Somu Veerraju condemned the comments made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday against the A.P. High Court judgment on the proposed three capitals.

Mr. Veerraju pointed out that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had supported the construction of a greenfield capital city in Amaravati before the 2019 elections, but changed his stand after coming to power.

“The Chief Minister is now speaking about the domain of the courts, having suffered a major setback in the form of an adverse verdict on his concept of decentralisation, which failed to pass judicial scrutiny,” he said.

In a video message to the media, Mr. Veerraju said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had constructed a house at Tadepalli to show that he was for the development of Amaravati. But later he had taken an ill-advised decision to split the capital, and was apparently in no mood to think about the consequences.

“Our party is in favour of shifting the High Court to Kurnool, but it does not mean that we consider it as the judicial capital,” he observed.

Mr. Veerraju said much of the development that happened in Amaravati was due to the support extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.