BJP complains to Governor on demolition of temples

BJP leaders submitting a memorandum to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday.

VIJAYAWADA

02 March 2020 23:11 IST

‘Govt. encouraging Owaisi to organise meets against CAA’

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by its State president Kanna Lakshminarayana submitted a memorandum to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday seeking action against the demolition of Hindu temples and the “attacks” on Hindu dharma.

Mr. Lakshminarayana told the Governor that the incident at Pithapuram in East Godavari in which some idols were desecrated and the burning of a temple chariot in Nellore district were being projected by the police as acts of some insane persons to dilute the investigation. He further said the government was encouraging Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi to incite religious passions by organising public meetings against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) after it was duly ratified by Parliament and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the pains to assure the minority communities that the CAA posed no threat to their citizenship.

But, the All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen and some parties unleashed a vicious campaign on the sensitive issue to derive political mileage. It was intended to destabilise the Central government, he said.

Mr. Lakshminarayana alleged that a YSR Congress (YSRC) MLA provided funds for a meeting on CAA in Guntur where Mr. Owaisi made a provocative speech. He said Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to continue to be the Chief Minister if his party extended tacit support to forces which were bent on driving a wedge among various sections of society.

Dues to paddy farmers

The State BJP chief said he took various issues to the notice of the Governor and highlighted the fact that the State government owed ₹2,000 crore to farmers for paddy procurement done by it and a sum of ₹500 crore towards the subsidy given by the Central government to Gopala Mitra groups was pending release for a long time. BJP leaders Sk. Baji, V. Satya Murthy, A. Siva Nagendra Rao, Venkatesh Yadav, Srinivasa Raju and D. Umamaheswara Raju were among those present.