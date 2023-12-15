BJP complains to CEC about ‘manipulation of electoral rolls’

December 15, 2023 04:17 am | Updated 04:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party Andhra Pradesh unit, led by its president Daggubati Purandeswari, met Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Rajiv Kumar in New Delhi on Thursday and complained to him about the alleged large-scale manipulation of electoral rolls in the State.

According to a party release, the leaders submitted evidence of the frauds being committed on the voters, and sought remedial action to ensure a fair election. They mainly brought to the CEC’s notice the scourge of fake electors, by citing their impact on the by election held for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat as an indication of things in the offing.

Ms. Purandeswari told the CEC that attempts were being made to win the elections through fake electors, whose names were being added to the electoral rolls in large numbers.

She pointed out the illegality of the involvement of the ward and village volunteers in the preparation of electoral rolls, suggesting that it was intended to favour the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Ms. Purandeswari stated that Mr. Rajiv Kumar promised to take necessary action and hoped that he would pay due attention to ensuing elections in Andhra Pradesh after completing the task of Assembly elections in Telangana.

